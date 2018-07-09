More than $11 million raised to support summer jobs program

DETROIT (AP) — More than $11 million has been raised to support Detroit's youth summer jobs program.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday that 8,210 young people ages 14 to 24 will receive six weeks of training, on-the-job experiences, professional contacts and exposure to potential career paths as part of Grow Detroit's Young Talent.

The city says most participants will work 20 hours per week at more than 500 sites with companies of various sizes. The companies include auto suppliers and law firms.

Companies and foundations are encouraged to provide funding and work experience for the program.

Grow Detroit's Young Talent Executive Director Jason D. Lee says employers in the program "are consciously developing work experiences designed to motivate and challenge youth."

More than 13,000 people applied this year for jobs through the program.