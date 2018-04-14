More than 60 exhibits at annual 'WILD New Hampshire Day'

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — More than 60 exhibits are planned at the annual state Fish and Game Department's "WILD New Hampshire Day."

The festival is on Saturday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the department's headquarters in Concord.

The event explores New Hampshire's wildlife resources and legacy of outdoor traditions. Participants can see big trout in a hatchery truck, meet trained falcons, and try archery, casting, fly-tying, and shooting at a rifle range.

Members of the cast of "North Woods Law: New Hampshire" also are expected to attend.