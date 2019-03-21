Mosque considers appeal of denied permit in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mosque that was denied a request to open a new place of worship at a vacant location is considering an appeal.

The Meriden Planning Commission voted last week to reject the Omar Islamic Center's special permit application.

The Record-Journal reports that the mosque is waiting for the written decision and considering its options.

Mosque President Ahmed Badir says it has outgrown its current space in Middletown. The owner of the Meriden building they are seeking to move into is donating the long-empty building to the mosque rather than have it deteriorate further.

Planning commission officials said the mosque would not fit with surrounding land uses and the application was not on line with the city's efforts to promote commercial and industrial development.

Information from: Record-Journal, http://www.record-journal.com