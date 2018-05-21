Mother convicted of endangerment in death of toddler

WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A woman has been convicted of child endangerment resulting in the death of her 17-month-old daughter in southeast Iowa.

Court records say a jury found 29-year-old Ambrashia Chrzan guilty Friday. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 27.

Chrzan and the father of little Avery McCoy, 37-year-old Anthony McCoy, were charged after the girl's Nov. 9, 2016, death in rural Riverside. She weighed just 11 pounds. An autopsy found that malnutrition and neglect significantly contributed to her death.

McCoy's pleaded not guilty and is set to begin trial June 5 in Washington County District Court.