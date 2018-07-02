https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Mother-daughter-injured-in-awning-collapse-13044796.php
Mother, daughter injured in awning collapse
Published 5:56 pm, Monday, July 2, 2018
BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — A woman and her daughter were injured when a restaurant awning collapsed on them north of Mount Vernon in downtown Burlington.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports police were called to El Gitano restaurant at about 5 p.m. Sunday.
Burlington Police officer Mike Lumpkin says the 38-year-old woman and her 5-year-old daughter were under the awning when it collapsed, and both were injured.
Lumpkin says both were transported to a hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.
Officials are investigating.
