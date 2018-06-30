Motorcycle crash claims life of Massachusetts man

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Police in Salem, New Hampshire, say a motorcycle crash has claimed the life of a Massachusetts man.

Police said the 31-year-old was riding on North Main Street when the motorcycle left the road and hit a guardrail late Friday.

WMUR-TV reports that the man was taken to Parkland Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The victim's identity wasn't immediately released. The Salem Police Department said it's investigating the crash.