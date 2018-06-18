Motorists form blockade on freeway to protect runaway horse

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Motorists on a Southern California freeway formed a blockade to protect a runaway horse.

The Los Angeles Daily News reports California Highway Patrol officers say the horse was spotted at 3:08 p.m. Sunday on the westbound 210 Freeway in the northeast corner of the San Fernando Valley.

California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig says the horse somehow made its way off the freeway and was last seen galloping down a side street.

Los Angeles police had no report of the runaway horse and Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control Services could not immediately be reached for comment.