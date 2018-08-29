Mulling 2020 run, LA mayor to visit South Carolina Democrats

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is returning to South Carolina as he continues to mull a 2020 presidential bid.

The Charleston County Democratic Party said Wednesday that Garcetti will give the keynote address at next month's Blue Jam . The event has become a showcase for national-level Democrats, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

This is Garcetti's second trip in a year to South Carolina, home to the first-in-the-South presidential primary.

Other possible 2020 Democrats are making the rounds. New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff and Rep. John Delaney have made trips to the state, as has U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley. Former Vice President Joe Biden has endorsed Democratic state Rep. James Smith for governor.