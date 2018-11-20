Multiple car break-ins reported on Holmes Avenue

DARIEN — Multiple car burglaries were reported on Holmes Avenue within one day, police said.

On Nov. 16 at 10:02 a.m. police were contacted about a potential burglary on Holmes Avenue. The complainant told police her unlocked vehicles had been entered overnight. At 10 a.m. she went out to her vehicles, a Toyota Highlander and Subaru Outback, and found the glove compartments and center consoles open and contents disturbed. Nothing appeared to be missing, police said.

At 10:22 a.m., officers were contacted by a resident at a nearby address on Holmes Avenue for a similar problem. The complainant said he discovered his passenger-side door ajar and the center console open. According to police, nothing appeared to be missing.

At 10:35 a.m., another resident on Holmes Avenue contacted police abbout a motor vehicle burglary. He told officers the passenger side of his Honda Pilot was ajar with the center console and glove box open. However, nothing gappeared to be missing.

