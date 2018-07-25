Multiple car burglaries near Hickory Lane

DARIEN — A report of a stolen vehicle on Hickory Lane led to several arrests by police.

Officers were dispatched to the street early July 17 after the owner of a Silver 2015 Lexus found his vehicle was missing. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside. Also inside the vehicle were a set of golf clubs valued at $1,700.

An hour after the car was reported stolen, Bridgeport police found the vehicle and two juvenile suspects were placed under arrest. Darien police interviewed the suspects in Bridgeport and continued investigating additional reported burglaries on Hickory Lane.

Officers checking the area found a small case with the name of the victim’s neighbor. Police determined the neighbor’s unlocked car had also been burglarized. A surveillance camera at the house showed a vehicle pulling up to the residence at 5:15 a.m. and dropping off a male suspect. The male, dressed in a sweatshirt and jeans, walked toward the neighbor’s car off camera and less than a minute later is seen returning to the waiting vehicle, according to police.

As police continued their canvas, a third car was found with its center console open and papers on the seats. The owner said he had last seen his vehicle at 8 p.m. the night before. Nothing appeared to be missing, according to police.

A Deepwood Road resident also reported two unlocked cars in her driveway had been entered. Nothing appeared to be missing from either vehicle.