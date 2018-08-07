Multiple cars broken into on Garden City Road

DARIEN — A report of a car being broken into on Garden City Road led police to discover another motor-vehicle burglary.

According to police, the first victim had found their car rummaged through at 6 a.m. on Friday. She told police she was unsure if the car had been locked, but there were no signs of forced entry. Nothing appeared to be missing, police said.

While canvassing the neighborhood, officers observed another car had been broken into. The vehicle’s glove box was open and the contents scattered around the front seats. The owner was contacted and he told officers he had left the vehicle unlocked overnight. Nothing was missing, according to police.

