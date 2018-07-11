Mural in North Carolina capital defaced with words, drawings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A mural in North Carolina's capital city which depicts historical images has been defaced with references to slavery, World War II and the Civil War.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union commissioned N.C. State University graduate Dare Coulter to paint the 30-by-20-foot (9-by-6 meters) mural last summer. Coulter spent about 10 days painting the mural last summer.

Messages were written in several colors and were first spotted on Wednesday. One of them read, "The north convinced the blacks to be lured by factories, where they could be legally regulated into poverty. b/c they were broke." A Confederate flag was drawn above the text.

Another message suggested 15 million Germans were killed after World War II.

