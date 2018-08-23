Murphy signs bill aimed at building inclusive playgrounds

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a measure that makes it easier for counties to build playgrounds for children and adults with disabilities.

Murphy signed the bill, known as Jake's Law, on Thursday.

The legislation allows counties that build the inclusive playgrounds to apply for state funding. Those funds would come from an account with money set aside for open space preservation.

The new law requires the Department of Community Affairs, along with the Department of Education, to create rules for the playgrounds, including their design, installation and maintenance.

The legislation was inspired by Jake's Place, an inclusive playground in Cherry Hill named for Jacob Cummings-Nasto, who was born with a rare cardiac condition and died at the age of 2.