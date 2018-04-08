Museum hosting panel on anniversary of N. Ireland peace pact

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Irish American Heritage Museum in Albany is hosting a forum on the impact of the peace accord struck 20 years ago in Northern Ireland.

Known as the Good Friday Agreement, the pact was signed by Irish Prime Minister Bertie Ahern and British Prime Minister Tony Blair on April 10, 1998.

Brokered with help from then-President Bill Clinton's administration, the agreement brought together Catholic nationalists and Protestant unionists in a government for Northern Ireland's Catholics and Protestants.

On Tuesday evening, the 20th anniversary of the peace agreement, the Irish American Heritage Museum is bringing together scholars and historians for a forum on the pact's effects.

Included on the panel are Siena College history professor Karen Sonnelitter, former state Assemblyman and Albany historian Jack McEneny, and Boston College professor Peter Moloney.