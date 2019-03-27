N Carolina may ban wind power near coast, military flights

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina could permanently ban big wind-power projects from the most energy intensive parts of the state's Atlantic coast.

Legislation introduced Wednesday by Republican Sen. Harry Brown would prohibit sky-scraping wind turbines within about 100 miles of the coast between the Virginia border and the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base. Brown says he's trying to protect air routes around the state's major military bases.

Environmental groups say the Pentagon already has procedures protecting military flight paths.

Brown says the legislation is not trying to shut down one of the East Coast's first wind farms spread across Perquimans and Pasquotank counties. The operation of more than 100 turbines each standing more than 30 stories tall is one of the largest taxpayers in the two impoverished counties.