NBC's news chairman defends handling of Weinstein story

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's news chairman has sent an exhaustive defense of the network's handling of Ronan Farrow's investigation of Harvey Weinstein to his staff members, saying any speculation that the disgraced Hollywood mogul had any role in the network's rejection of the story was baseless.

After a disagreement with his managers over whether he had enough material for a story about Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct, Farrow took it to the New Yorker magazine. He later shared the Pulitzer Prize with The New York Times for their stories about Weinstein, which ignited the #MeToo movement.

NBC's decision not to air a story became an embarrassment, and returned to the news last week when Farrow's former producer publicly criticized the network.

News boss Andy Lack detailed how NBC tried to minimize contact with Weinstein.