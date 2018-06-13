NCCS undefeated again

Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 New Canaan Country Schools boys varsity lacrosse team finished the season with a 12-0 final record. Members of the team included (front row, from left to right) Will Johnson of Darien, Jackson Alpaugh of Darien, Charlie Gaynor of Bedford, NY, Cody Comyns of New Canaan, Owen Collins of Darien, Jeffrey Ricciardelli of New Canaan, Rett Zeigler of Rowayton, Walker Blair of New Canaan, Carter Spain of New Canaan, (top row, left to right) Assistant Coach Mr. Furbee, Nick Lancaster of Darien, Peter Diorio of West Redding, Ram Perez of Norwalk, Alex Byrne of Darien, Carter Alvord of New Canaan, Alex Sotirhos of New Canaan, Tyler Galante of Darien, Thomas Ricciardelli of New Canaan, James Kontulis of New Canaan, Assistant Coach Mr. Johnson and Head Coach Mr. Khuen. less New Canaan Country Schools boys varsity lacrosse team finished the season with a 12-0 final record. Members of the team included (front row, from left to right) Will Johnson of Darien, Jackson Alpaugh of ... more Photo: Contributed Photo NCCS undefeated again 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

New Canaan Country School boys varsity lacrosse delivered its second consecutive undefeated season with a 12-0 final record.

The team, consisting of Upper School students (grades seven, eight and nine), netted 116 goals versus just 39 allowed.

“I have been impressed with this team’s ability to come together as a united front and deliver some truly high-caliber lacrosse,” Coach and Upper School teacher Charles Khuen said. “We had leaders on both sides of the ball who rallied us when we needed to refocus.”

The team was led by ninth grade captains Carter Alvord, Alex Byrne, Owen Collins and Jeffrey Ricciardelli.

Faceoff specialist Owen Collins helped control possession time and added strength and speed in the midfield, while Alex Byrne’s quick feet and positioning anchored the defense.

Eighth grade goalie Thomas Ricciardelli exhibited net-tending skills more commonly seen at the college level.

Jeffrey Ricciardelli was the go-to player on offense, averaging close to five goals per game.

Highlights of the season included a championship win at the 2018 Lacrosse Invitational Tournament and back-to-back, hard-fought wins against perennial rival Brunswick School.

The tension was palpable when, in the final game of the season, the Bruins, from Greenwich, led 3-0 at the half. The Cougars found their strength from within, clawing their way back with six unanswered goals for the victory.

“It has been a fun ride with some shared memories which will not be soon forgotten. I am so proud of this team” Khuen said.