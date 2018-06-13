NCCS undefeated again
Published 12:58 pm, Wednesday, June 13, 2018
New Canaan Country School boys varsity lacrosse delivered its second consecutive undefeated season with a 12-0 final record.
The team, consisting of Upper School students (grades seven, eight and nine), netted 116 goals versus just 39 allowed.
“I have been impressed with this team’s ability to come together as a united front and deliver some truly high-caliber lacrosse,” Coach and Upper School teacher Charles Khuen said. “We had leaders on both sides of the ball who rallied us when we needed to refocus.”
The team was led by ninth grade captains Carter Alvord, Alex Byrne, Owen Collins and Jeffrey Ricciardelli.
Faceoff specialist Owen Collins helped control possession time and added strength and speed in the midfield, while Alex Byrne’s quick feet and positioning anchored the defense.
Eighth grade goalie Thomas Ricciardelli exhibited net-tending skills more commonly seen at the college level.
Jeffrey Ricciardelli was the go-to player on offense, averaging close to five goals per game.
Highlights of the season included a championship win at the 2018 Lacrosse Invitational Tournament and back-to-back, hard-fought wins against perennial rival Brunswick School.
The tension was palpable when, in the final game of the season, the Bruins, from Greenwich, led 3-0 at the half. The Cougars found their strength from within, clawing their way back with six unanswered goals for the victory.
“It has been a fun ride with some shared memories which will not be soon forgotten. I am so proud of this team” Khuen said.