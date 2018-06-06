By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Auditor.

TP PR Colon McCamley
Bernalillo 441 193 22,035 10,857
Catron 6 0 47 48
Chaves 55 39 974 556
Cibola 25 5 541 233
Colfax 19 9 385 203
Curry 37 22 436 362
DeBaca 4 0 0 0
DonaAna 120 60 2,001 4,880
Eddy 41 0 0 0
Grant 35 35 2,032 2,072
Guadalupe 5 0 0 0
Harding 2 0 117 37
Hidalgo 6 5 308 210
Lea 43 17 336 322
Lincoln 22 0 0 0
LosAlamos 17 0 0 0
Luna 12 7 777 586
McKinley 62 15 2,006 1,305
Mora 11 0 0 0
Otero 41 24 866 616
Quay 12 0 0 0
RioArriba 42 12 2,544 735
Roosevelt 18 0 0 0
Sandoval 86 38 3,450 1,864
SanJuan 77 28 1,259 717
SanMiguel 28 0 0 0
SantaFe 90 30 5,170 3,608
Sierra 9 0 0 0
Socorro 27 0 0 0
Taos 36 0 0 0
Torrance 16 0 373 230
Union 6 0 143 128
Valencia 41 8 1,140 392
Totals 1,492 547 46,940 29,961

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48