NM-Dem-Aud-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Auditor.

TP PR Colon McCamley Bernalillo 441 193 22,035 10,857 Catron 6 0 47 48 Chaves 55 39 974 556 Cibola 25 5 541 233 Colfax 19 9 385 203 Curry 37 22 436 362 DeBaca 4 0 0 0 DonaAna 120 60 2,001 4,880 Eddy 41 0 0 0 Grant 35 35 2,032 2,072 Guadalupe 5 0 0 0 Harding 2 0 117 37 Hidalgo 6 5 308 210 Lea 43 17 336 322 Lincoln 22 0 0 0 LosAlamos 17 0 0 0 Luna 12 7 777 586 McKinley 62 15 2,006 1,305 Mora 11 0 0 0 Otero 41 24 866 616 Quay 12 0 0 0 RioArriba 42 12 2,544 735 Roosevelt 18 0 0 0 Sandoval 86 38 3,450 1,864 SanJuan 77 28 1,259 717 SanMiguel 28 0 0 0 SantaFe 90 30 5,170 3,608 Sierra 9 0 0 0 Socorro 27 0 0 0 Taos 36 0 0 0 Torrance 16 0 373 230 Union 6 0 143 128 Valencia 41 8 1,140 392 Totals 1,492 547 46,940 29,961

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48