https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/NM-Dem-Aud-Cnty-12970571.php
NM-Dem-Aud-Cnty
Updated 10:50 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the Democratic primary for Auditor.
|TP
|PR
|Colon
|McCamley
|Bernalillo
|441
|193
|22,035
|10,857
|Catron
|6
|0
|47
|48
|Chaves
|55
|39
|974
|556
|Cibola
|25
|5
|541
|233
|Colfax
|19
|9
|385
|203
|Curry
|37
|22
|436
|362
|DeBaca
|4
|0
|0
|0
|DonaAna
|120
|60
|2,001
|4,880
|Eddy
|41
|0
|0
|0
|Grant
|35
|35
|2,032
|2,072
|Guadalupe
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Harding
|2
|0
|117
|37
|Hidalgo
|6
|5
|308
|210
|Lea
|43
|17
|336
|322
|Lincoln
|22
|0
|0
|0
|LosAlamos
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Luna
|12
|7
|777
|586
|McKinley
|62
|15
|2,006
|1,305
|Mora
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Otero
|41
|24
|866
|616
|Quay
|12
|0
|0
|0
|RioArriba
|42
|12
|2,544
|735
|Roosevelt
|18
|0
|0
|0
|Sandoval
|86
|38
|3,450
|1,864
|SanJuan
|77
|28
|1,259
|717
|SanMiguel
|28
|0
|0
|0
|SantaFe
|90
|30
|5,170
|3,608
|Sierra
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Socorro
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Taos
|36
|0
|0
|0
|Torrance
|16
|0
|373
|230
|Union
|6
|0
|143
|128
|Valencia
|41
|8
|1,140
|392
|Totals
|1,492
|547
|46,940
|29,961
AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48
