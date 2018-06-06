https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/NM-Dem-Gov-Cnty-12970569.php
NM-Dem-Gov-Cnty
Updated 10:50 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the Democratic primary for Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Apodaca
|Cervants
|LjnGrsh
|Bernalillo
|441
|204
|4,907
|2,083
|27,629
|Catron
|6
|0
|15
|19
|72
|Chaves
|55
|41
|446
|229
|946
|Cibola
|25
|6
|246
|111
|479
|Colfax
|19
|10
|188
|80
|359
|Curry
|37
|24
|229
|107
|542
|DeBaca
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DonaAna
|120
|64
|1,542
|2,552
|3,241
|Eddy
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grant
|35
|35
|1,600
|747
|2,164
|Guadalupe
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harding
|2
|0
|42
|34
|90
|Hidalgo
|6
|5
|161
|111
|334
|Lea
|43
|18
|221
|106
|365
|Lincoln
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LosAlamos
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luna
|12
|8
|392
|384
|672
|McKinley
|62
|17
|1,229
|444
|2,115
|Mora
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Otero
|41
|26
|456
|228
|898
|Quay
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RioArriba
|42
|14
|1,087
|584
|2,051
|Roosevelt
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sandoval
|86
|38
|1,017
|389
|4,312
|SanJuan
|77
|31
|688
|241
|1,217
|SanMiguel
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SantaFe
|90
|33
|1,504
|1,055
|7,110
|Sierra
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Socorro
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taos
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torrance
|16
|0
|131
|73
|433
|Union
|6
|0
|94
|64
|146
|Valencia
|41
|8
|389
|175
|1,038
|Totals
|1,492
|582
|16,584
|9,816
|56,213
AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48
View Comments