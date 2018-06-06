NM-Dem-Gov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Governor.

TP PR Apodaca Cervants LjnGrsh Bernalillo 441 204 4,907 2,083 27,629 Catron 6 0 15 19 72 Chaves 55 41 446 229 946 Cibola 25 6 246 111 479 Colfax 19 10 188 80 359 Curry 37 24 229 107 542 DeBaca 4 0 0 0 0 DonaAna 120 64 1,542 2,552 3,241 Eddy 41 0 0 0 0 Grant 35 35 1,600 747 2,164 Guadalupe 5 0 0 0 0 Harding 2 0 42 34 90 Hidalgo 6 5 161 111 334 Lea 43 18 221 106 365 Lincoln 22 0 0 0 0 LosAlamos 17 0 0 0 0 Luna 12 8 392 384 672 McKinley 62 17 1,229 444 2,115 Mora 11 0 0 0 0 Otero 41 26 456 228 898 Quay 12 0 0 0 0 RioArriba 42 14 1,087 584 2,051 Roosevelt 18 0 0 0 0 Sandoval 86 38 1,017 389 4,312 SanJuan 77 31 688 241 1,217 SanMiguel 28 0 0 0 0 SantaFe 90 33 1,504 1,055 7,110 Sierra 9 0 0 0 0 Socorro 27 0 0 0 0 Taos 36 0 0 0 0 Torrance 16 0 131 73 433 Union 6 0 94 64 146 Valencia 41 8 389 175 1,038 Totals 1,492 582 16,584 9,816 56,213

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48