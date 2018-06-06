By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Governor.

TP PR Apodaca Cervants LjnGrsh
Bernalillo 441 204 4,907 2,083 27,629
Catron 6 0 15 19 72
Chaves 55 41 446 229 946
Cibola 25 6 246 111 479
Colfax 19 10 188 80 359
Curry 37 24 229 107 542
DeBaca 4 0 0 0 0
DonaAna 120 64 1,542 2,552 3,241
Eddy 41 0 0 0 0
Grant 35 35 1,600 747 2,164
Guadalupe 5 0 0 0 0
Harding 2 0 42 34 90
Hidalgo 6 5 161 111 334
Lea 43 18 221 106 365
Lincoln 22 0 0 0 0
LosAlamos 17 0 0 0 0
Luna 12 8 392 384 672
McKinley 62 17 1,229 444 2,115
Mora 11 0 0 0 0
Otero 41 26 456 228 898
Quay 12 0 0 0 0
RioArriba 42 14 1,087 584 2,051
Roosevelt 18 0 0 0 0
Sandoval 86 38 1,017 389 4,312
SanJuan 77 31 688 241 1,217
SanMiguel 28 0 0 0 0
SantaFe 90 33 1,504 1,055 7,110
Sierra 9 0 0 0 0
Socorro 27 0 0 0 0
Taos 36 0 0 0 0
Torrance 16 0 131 73 433
Union 6 0 94 64 146
Valencia 41 8 389 175 1,038
Totals 1,492 582 16,584 9,816 56,213

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48