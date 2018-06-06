NM-Dem-LndCom-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Land Commissioner.

TP PR GrcRchrd Munoz Veneklsn Bernalillo 441 193 11,703 4,608 16,469 Catron 6 0 47 28 26 Chaves 55 40 565 536 475 Cibola 25 6 243 394 168 Colfax 19 9 234 143 213 Curry 37 23 429 232 159 DeBaca 4 0 0 0 0 DonaAna 120 60 3,512 1,854 1,456 Eddy 41 0 0 0 0 Grant 35 34 1,709 1,217 1,360 Guadalupe 5 0 0 0 0 Harding 2 0 60 59 37 Hidalgo 6 5 189 232 120 Lea 43 17 276 229 168 Lincoln 22 0 0 0 0 LosAlamos 17 0 0 0 0 Luna 12 8 508 464 423 McKinley 62 17 811 2,288 654 Mora 11 0 0 0 0 Otero 41 25 573 401 552 Quay 12 0 0 0 0 RioArriba 42 13 1,525 1,115 742 Roosevelt 18 0 0 0 0 Sandoval 86 38 2,058 914 2,467 SanJuan 77 29 753 624 651 SanMiguel 28 0 0 0 0 SantaFe 90 31 3,631 1,105 4,545 Sierra 9 0 0 0 0 Socorro 27 0 0 0 0 Taos 36 0 0 0 0 Torrance 16 0 213 174 226 Union 6 0 136 96 46 Valencia 41 8 576 451 524 Totals 1,492 556 29,751 17,164 31,481

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48