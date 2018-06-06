https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/NM-Dem-LndCom-Cnty-12970572.php
NM-Dem-LndCom-Cnty
Updated 10:50 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the Democratic primary for Land Commissioner.
|TP
|PR
|GrcRchrd
|Munoz
|Veneklsn
|Bernalillo
|441
|193
|11,703
|4,608
|16,469
|Catron
|6
|0
|47
|28
|26
|Chaves
|55
|40
|565
|536
|475
|Cibola
|25
|6
|243
|394
|168
|Colfax
|19
|9
|234
|143
|213
|Curry
|37
|23
|429
|232
|159
|DeBaca
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DonaAna
|120
|60
|3,512
|1,854
|1,456
|Eddy
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grant
|35
|34
|1,709
|1,217
|1,360
|Guadalupe
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harding
|2
|0
|60
|59
|37
|Hidalgo
|6
|5
|189
|232
|120
|Lea
|43
|17
|276
|229
|168
|Lincoln
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LosAlamos
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luna
|12
|8
|508
|464
|423
|McKinley
|62
|17
|811
|2,288
|654
|Mora
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Otero
|41
|25
|573
|401
|552
|Quay
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RioArriba
|42
|13
|1,525
|1,115
|742
|Roosevelt
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sandoval
|86
|38
|2,058
|914
|2,467
|SanJuan
|77
|29
|753
|624
|651
|SanMiguel
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SantaFe
|90
|31
|3,631
|1,105
|4,545
|Sierra
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Socorro
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taos
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torrance
|16
|0
|213
|174
|226
|Union
|6
|0
|136
|96
|46
|Valencia
|41
|8
|576
|451
|524
|Totals
|1,492
|556
|29,751
|17,164
|31,481
AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48
