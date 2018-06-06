By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Land Commissioner.

TP PR GrcRchrd Munoz Veneklsn
Bernalillo 441 193 11,703 4,608 16,469
Catron 6 0 47 28 26
Chaves 55 40 565 536 475
Cibola 25 6 243 394 168
Colfax 19 9 234 143 213
Curry 37 23 429 232 159
DeBaca 4 0 0 0 0
DonaAna 120 60 3,512 1,854 1,456
Eddy 41 0 0 0 0
Grant 35 34 1,709 1,217 1,360
Guadalupe 5 0 0 0 0
Harding 2 0 60 59 37
Hidalgo 6 5 189 232 120
Lea 43 17 276 229 168
Lincoln 22 0 0 0 0
LosAlamos 17 0 0 0 0
Luna 12 8 508 464 423
McKinley 62 17 811 2,288 654
Mora 11 0 0 0 0
Otero 41 25 573 401 552
Quay 12 0 0 0 0
RioArriba 42 13 1,525 1,115 742
Roosevelt 18 0 0 0 0
Sandoval 86 38 2,058 914 2,467
SanJuan 77 29 753 624 651
SanMiguel 28 0 0 0 0
SantaFe 90 31 3,631 1,105 4,545
Sierra 9 0 0 0 0
Socorro 27 0 0 0 0
Taos 36 0 0 0 0
Torrance 16 0 213 174 226
Union 6 0 136 96 46
Valencia 41 8 576 451 524
Totals 1,492 556 29,751 17,164 31,481

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48