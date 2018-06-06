https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/NM-Dem-LtGov-Cnty-12970570.php
NM-Dem-LtGov-Cnty
Updated 10:50 pm, Tuesday, June 5, 2018
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in
the Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Garrett
|Miera
|Morales
|Bernalillo
|441
|187
|4,813
|13,425
|13,537
|Catron
|6
|0
|18
|6
|80
|Chaves
|55
|40
|476
|286
|793
|Cibola
|25
|5
|189
|216
|349
|Colfax
|19
|8
|170
|141
|250
|Curry
|37
|23
|292
|140
|404
|DeBaca
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DonaAna
|120
|61
|2,770
|892
|3,267
|Eddy
|41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grant
|35
|35
|377
|278
|3,896
|Guadalupe
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harding
|2
|0
|47
|50
|51
|Hidalgo
|6
|5
|59
|31
|520
|Lea
|43
|17
|256
|118
|286
|Lincoln
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LosAlamos
|17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luna
|12
|8
|306
|122
|981
|McKinley
|62
|15
|1,045
|739
|1,584
|Mora
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Otero
|41
|24
|447
|247
|786
|Quay
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|RioArriba
|42
|12
|447
|1,039
|1,767
|Roosevelt
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sandoval
|86
|35
|957
|1,814
|2,483
|SanJuan
|77
|28
|684
|456
|848
|SanMiguel
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SantaFe
|90
|29
|1,309
|2,828
|4,589
|Sierra
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Socorro
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taos
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Torrance
|16
|0
|183
|190
|219
|Union
|6
|0
|101
|82
|106
|Valencia
|41
|8
|348
|445
|732
|Totals
|1,492
|540
|15,294
|23,545
|37,528
AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48
