By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor.

TP PR Garrett Miera Morales
Bernalillo 441 187 4,813 13,425 13,537
Catron 6 0 18 6 80
Chaves 55 40 476 286 793
Cibola 25 5 189 216 349
Colfax 19 8 170 141 250
Curry 37 23 292 140 404
DeBaca 4 0 0 0 0
DonaAna 120 61 2,770 892 3,267
Eddy 41 0 0 0 0
Grant 35 35 377 278 3,896
Guadalupe 5 0 0 0 0
Harding 2 0 47 50 51
Hidalgo 6 5 59 31 520
Lea 43 17 256 118 286
Lincoln 22 0 0 0 0
LosAlamos 17 0 0 0 0
Luna 12 8 306 122 981
McKinley 62 15 1,045 739 1,584
Mora 11 0 0 0 0
Otero 41 24 447 247 786
Quay 12 0 0 0 0
RioArriba 42 12 447 1,039 1,767
Roosevelt 18 0 0 0 0
Sandoval 86 35 957 1,814 2,483
SanJuan 77 28 684 456 848
SanMiguel 28 0 0 0 0
SantaFe 90 29 1,309 2,828 4,589
Sierra 9 0 0 0 0
Socorro 27 0 0 0 0
Taos 36 0 0 0 0
Torrance 16 0 183 190 219
Union 6 0 101 82 106
Valencia 41 8 348 445 732
Totals 1,492 540 15,294 23,545 37,528

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48