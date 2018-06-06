NM-Dem-LtGov-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the Democratic primary for Lieutenant Governor.

TP PR Garrett Miera Morales Bernalillo 441 187 4,813 13,425 13,537 Catron 6 0 18 6 80 Chaves 55 40 476 286 793 Cibola 25 5 189 216 349 Colfax 19 8 170 141 250 Curry 37 23 292 140 404 DeBaca 4 0 0 0 0 DonaAna 120 61 2,770 892 3,267 Eddy 41 0 0 0 0 Grant 35 35 377 278 3,896 Guadalupe 5 0 0 0 0 Harding 2 0 47 50 51 Hidalgo 6 5 59 31 520 Lea 43 17 256 118 286 Lincoln 22 0 0 0 0 LosAlamos 17 0 0 0 0 Luna 12 8 306 122 981 McKinley 62 15 1,045 739 1,584 Mora 11 0 0 0 0 Otero 41 24 447 247 786 Quay 12 0 0 0 0 RioArriba 42 12 447 1,039 1,767 Roosevelt 18 0 0 0 0 Sandoval 86 35 957 1,814 2,483 SanJuan 77 28 684 456 848 SanMiguel 28 0 0 0 0 SantaFe 90 29 1,309 2,828 4,589 Sierra 9 0 0 0 0 Socorro 27 0 0 0 0 Taos 36 0 0 0 0 Torrance 16 0 183 190 219 Union 6 0 101 82 106 Valencia 41 8 348 445 732 Totals 1,492 540 15,294 23,545 37,528

AP Elections 06-05-2018 20:48