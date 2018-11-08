NM-SuprCt-Cnty

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New Mexico by county in

the race for Supreme Court.

TP PR Vigil Clingman Bernalillo 441 441 145,531 85,549 Catron 6 6 556 1,226 Chaves 55 55 5,762 10,683 Cibola 25 25 4,441 2,434 Colfax 19 19 2,407 2,158 Curry 37 37 3,123 6,905 DeBaca 4 4 276 486 DonaAna 120 120 36,307 22,538 Eddy 41 41 5,089 10,397 Grant 35 35 7,096 4,474 Guadalupe 5 5 1,209 411 Harding 2 2 200 243 Hidalgo 6 6 806 721 Lea 43 43 3,013 10,687 Lincoln 22 22 2,675 5,037 LosAlamos 17 17 5,908 3,886 Luna 12 12 3,153 2,860 McKinley 62 62 12,888 4,301 Mora 11 11 1,727 515 Otero 41 41 6,585 10,181 Quay 12 12 1,185 1,820 RioArriba 42 42 10,024 2,439 Roosevelt 18 18 1,458 3,108 Sandoval 86 86 30,383 23,652 SanJuan 77 77 13,915 22,584 SanMiguel 28 28 7,239 1,770 SantaFe 90 90 52,880 12,588 Sierra 9 9 1,979 2,628 Socorro 27 27 3,710 2,341 Taos 36 36 11,824 2,223 Torrance 16 16 2,131 3,081 Union 6 6 410 1,000 Valencia 41 41 11,435 10,658 Totals 1,492 1,492 397,325 275,584

