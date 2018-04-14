NOT REAL NEWS: No pardon for Olympian Oscar Pistorius

Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this Tuesday, May 20, 2014 file photo, Oscar Pistorius leaves the high court in Pretoria, South Africa during his trial for the 2013 Valentine's Day murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. On Friday, April 13, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that Pistorius has been pardoned, are untrue. less FILE - In this Tuesday, May 20, 2014 file photo, Oscar Pistorius leaves the high court in Pretoria, South Africa during his trial for the 2013 Valentine's Day murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. On ... more Photo: Themba Hadebe, AP NOT REAL NEWS: No pardon for Olympian Oscar Pistorius 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Olympian Oscar Pistorius has not been pardoned by the president of South Africa for the murder of his girlfriend, contrary to an online report shared on social media.

Department of Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo dismissed the report that the 31-year-old runner had been pardoned by President Cyril Ramaphosa as "fake news."

The double-amputee runner actually lost a bid this week to get out of prison. He is serving a 13-year sentence for the death of 29-year-old Reeva Steenkamp five years ago at his home in the eastern suburb of Pretoria, South Africa's capital. South Africa's highest court on Monday dismissed Pistorius' request to review the sentence.

The report appeared on a site called breaking-cnn, although it did not appropriate the cable network's logo.

Pistorius' sentence was increased last year for the death of Steenkamp, who he shot four times through a locked door in his home on Valentine's Day in 2013. Pistorius has said he mistook his girlfriend for an intruder.

Pistorius must serve at least half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole.