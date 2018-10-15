NTSB releases report on helicopter crash that killed 3

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The surviving passenger of a deadly helicopter crash told federal investigators that the aircraft entered a freefall from about 500 feet (152 meters) in the air before smashing on a beach in Glacier Bay National Park last month.

The Juneau Empire reports the National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report last month on the Sept. 28 crash the killed both pilots and a 11-year-old boy.

The 14-year-old survivor told the NTSB investigator that the pilot "reached down and rolled the throttle off" before the helicopter entered a freefall.

The helicopter had taken off from Juneau and was traveling to Yakutat. The aircraft was being delivered to Anchorage from the Airbus Helicopters factory in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The crash killed 53-year-old David King, 42-year-old Joshua Pepperd and Andrew Pepperd.

Information from: Juneau (Alaska) Empire, http://www.juneauempire.com