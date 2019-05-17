NY AG: My friend de Blasio can run for president 'but why?'

NEW YORK (AP) — With friends like these, Mayor Bill de Blasio doesn't need enemies.

New York attorney general Letitia James expressed exasperation over her fellow Democrat's decision to run for president at a taping of the "Pod Save America" podcast late Thursday.

She told the audience New Yorkers "need a mayor who is going to be on the job 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

James then listed city issues she felt were being neglected, including affordable housing and school segregation.

She said de Blasio could run, "but the question is why?"

She added, "But he's a friend" before slumping in her chair.

James was seen as a de Blasio ally when they served together on New York's City Council.

The mayor's campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.