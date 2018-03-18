NY Council of Churches to urge lawmakers to do more for poor

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — An organization representing churches around New York is urging lawmakers to remember the state's most vulnerable residents as they put together the next state budget.

The New York State Council of Churches plans to hold a series of events around the state this week to highlight the need for more help for the 1.7 million New Yorkers living in poverty.

One event will be held Tuesday in the state Capitol, where lawmakers are working to pass a new state budget before the April 1 deadline.

In a statement, the Council says it supports raising taxes on wealthy residents to provide greater services for all New Yorkers. It also opposes any attempt to cut funding for human service providers, food pantries or homeless shelters.