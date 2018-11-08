By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New York by county in

the race for U.S. House District 22.

TP PR Brindisi Tenney
Broome 139 139 37,406 29,742
Chenang 21 21 6,803 8,755
Cortland 51 51 8,597 6,970
Herkimer 51 51 7,792 9,787
Madison 52 52 11,745 12,557
Oneida 192 192 38,263 37,307
Oswego 39 39 5,407 9,103
Tioga 10 10 1,918 2,417
Totals 555 555 117,931 116,638

AP Elections 11-08-2018 13:35