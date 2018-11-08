By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from New York by county in

the race for U.S. House District 27.

TP PR McMurrayCollins Piegza
Erie 216 216 60,409 55,103 2,360
Genesee 53 53 8,149 10,986 598
Livingston 61 61 11,433 11,982 525
Monroe 29 29 5,727 5,619 201
Niagara 112 112 22,393 23,093 1,034
Ontario 52 52 14,117 11,918 421
Orleans 40 40 4,505 7,269 286
Wyoming 40 40 4,608 8,281 348
Totals 603 603 131,341 134,251 5,773

AP Elections 11-08-2018 13:35