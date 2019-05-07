NY, NJ sue IRS for info on nonprofit-donor disclosure shift

NEW YORK (AP) — New York and New Jersey are suing the IRS, saying the agency is withholding records about a decision to stop requiring certain nonprofit organizations to disclose who gives them money.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New Jersey AG Gurbir Grewal filed a federal public-records suit Monday. Both are Democrats.

The IRS declined to comment.

The federal government said in July that the IRS would cease collecting donor information from business associations, labor unions and what are called "social welfare" organizations. Some are major political spenders.

James' and Grewal's lawsuit says they're concerned that the change will hamper their oversight of such organizations in their states.

They submitted public-records requests in October for information about how the new policy was developed. They say the IRS has only partially answered.