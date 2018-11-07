NY Senate win gives Democrats a lock on Albany. So now what?

NEW YORK (AP) — Universal health care, marijuana legalization and early voting are just a few of the priorities for the Democrats who have won control of the New York state Senate.

Democrats scored a number of big wins in Tuesday's election to seize power in the Senate from Republicans, who have long used their power in the chamber to block Democratic priorities.

Now the party will control the full Legislature and hold all four statewide offices — giving it enormous control over the political agenda in Albany.

While some issues such as voting reforms and protections for abortion rights may pass easily, others could drive a wedge between liberals and more moderate Democrats such as Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They include expensive plans for universal health or controversial ones like higher taxes on millionaires.