NY-StSen-Contested
268 of 274 precincts - 98 percent
x-Alessandra Biaggi, Dem 53,262 - 76 percent
Richard Ribustello, GOP 10,683 - 15 percent
Jeffrey Klein, Inp 5,176 - 7 percent
Antonio Vitiello, Con 1,266 - 2 percent
259 of 262 precincts - 99 percent
x-Jamaal Bailey, Dem (i) 68,808 - 98 percent
Robert Diamond, Con 1,547 - 2 percent
265 of 265 precincts - 100 percent
x-David Carlucci, Dem (i) 57,230 - 65 percent
C. Scott Vanderhoef, GOP 31,334 - 35 percent
249 of 249 precincts - 100 percent
x-James Skoufis, Dem 48,789 - 54 percent
Tom Basile, GOP 42,051 - 46 percent
276 of 277 precincts - 99 percent
Peter Harckham, Dem 57,281 - 51 percent
Terrence P. Murphy, GOP (i) 55,160 - 49 percent
238 of 238 precincts - 100 percent
Susan Serino, GOP (i) 56,462 - 51 percent
Karen Smythe, Dem 54,316 - 49 percent
263 of 263 precincts - 100 percent
x-Jen Metzger, Dem 48,075 - 51 percent
Ann Rabbitt, GOP 45,552 - 49 percent
248 of 248 precincts - 100 percent
x-Daphne Jordan, GOP 63,540 - 54 percent
Aaron Gladd, Dem 53,902 - 46 percent
292 of 292 precincts - 100 percent
x-Neil Breslin, Dem (i) 62,723 - 70 percent
Christopher Davis, GOP 26,529 - 30 percent
267 of 267 precincts - 100 percent
x-Elizabeth Little, GOP (i) 59,710 - 65 percent
Emily Martz, Dem 32,845 - 35 percent
274 of 274 precincts - 100 percent
x-George Amedore, GOP (i) 64,051 - 57 percent
Pat Strong, Dem 49,124 - 43 percent
227 of 228 precincts - 99 percent
x-James Tedisco, GOP (i) 60,568 - 60 percent
Michelle Ostrelich, Dem 41,074 - 40 percent
258 of 258 precincts - 100 percent
Robert Antonacci, GOP 58,694 - 51 percent
John Mannion, Dem 55,865 - 49 percent
253 of 253 precincts - 100 percent
x-James Seward, GOP (i) 63,003 - 64 percent
Joyce St. George, Dem 34,809 - 36 percent
251 of 251 precincts - 100 percent
x-Rachel May, Dem 44,717 - 51 percent
Janet Burman, GOP 32,636 - 37 percent
David Valesky, Inp 10,367 - 12 percent
200 of 227 precincts - 88 percent
x-Pamela Helming, GOP (i) 56,277 - 62 percent
Kenan Baldridge, Dem 34,879 - 38 percent
335 of 335 precincts - 100 percent
x-Rich Funke, GOP (i) 61,319 - 52 percent
Jen Lunsford, Dem 57,566 - 48 percent
323 of 323 precincts - 100 percent
x-Joseph Robach, GOP (i) 50,793 - 56 percent
Jeremy Cooney, Dem 40,155 - 44 percent
232 of 251 precincts - 92 percent
x-Tom O'Mara, GOP (i) 50,341 - 59 percent
Amanda Kirchgessner, Dem 34,312 - 41 percent
260 of 261 precincts - 99 percent
x-Christopher L. Jacobs, GOP (i) 58,083 - 56 percent
Carima El Behairy, Dem 45,681 - 44 percent
240 of 242 precincts - 99 percent
x-Michael Ranzenhofer, GOP (i) 56,781 - 54 percent
Joan Seamans, Dem 47,440 - 46 percent
252 of 252 precincts - 100 percent
x-Robert Ortt, GOP (i) 65,798 - 87 percent
Peter Diachun, Grn 9,976 - 13 percent
AP Elections 11-07-2018 19:20