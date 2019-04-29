NY airman killed in WWII crash to be reburied in California

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York airman whose remains were recently identified 75 years after he died in World War II will be buried near the Southern California airfield where he trained.

The Pentagon announced Monday that Staff Sgt. Vincent J. Rogers Jr., of Snyder, will be buried in Riverside on a date still to be determined.

Military officials announced earlier this month that remains found in 2017 on the Pacific atoll of Tarawa had been identified as Rogers'. He and six other crewmembers died when their B-24 bomber crashed into a lagoon in January 1944.

A relative initially said the family would likely have his remains buried in the family plot in a New York cemetery near the Pennsylvania border. The relative also said burial in Riverside was also considered because family members live nearby.