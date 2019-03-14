NY attorney says feds probing his pardon talks with Cohen

NEW YORK (AP) — An attorney who says he sought a presidential pardon for Michael Cohen has agreed to provide documents to federal prosecutors.

Attorney Robert Costello said in a statement Wednesday that the records would support his claim that Cohen asked him to broach the possibility of a pardon.

Costello disputed Cohen's claim that President Donald Trump and his legal team "dangled" a possible pardon before Cohen began cooperating with federal prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan declined to comment.

Costello told CNN that he brought up the possibility of Cohen receiving a pardon even though he believed the matter to be premature.

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told The Associated Press that he told Costello the president was not considering any pardons at that point.

Cohen's attorney declined to comment.