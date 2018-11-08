NY cites businesses for selling alcohol to minors in sting

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials say they have cited 141 businesses for selling alcohol to minors as part of a sting operation.

The State Liquor Authority says the citations came after the agency sent underage "decoys" to more than 500 businesses in August, September and October.

The businesses included restaurants, bars, grocery stores, convenience stores and liquor stores around the state.

Businesses charged by the state agency face civil penalties starting from $2,500 to $3,000 for a first-time offense. Repeat offenders can face potential suspension or revocation of their liquor licenses.