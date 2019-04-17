NY lawmakers demand more sexual harassment hearings

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A group of New York state lawmakers has joined victims of sexual harassment to demand more hearings on the problem and what the state can do about it.

Several Democratic members of the Senate and Assembly gathered Wednesday at New York City Hall to urge their leaders to hold more hearings.

They were joined by ex-legislative aides who have reported harassment by their former bosses in Albany. The group has pushed for hearings for years, saying victims deserve to tell their stories and that lawmakers must find better ways to address harassment in both the public and private sectors.

The Democrat-controlled Senate and Assembly held a day-long hearing on sexual harassment earlier this year. It was the first hearing devoted to the topic in nearly 30 years.