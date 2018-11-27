NY lawmakers to review spending on agricultural programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York lawmakers are taking a close look at state spending on agricultural programs.

The state Assembly's agriculture committee is undertaking the review as the Legislature prepares to return to Albany in January to begin work on the next year's budget.

Agriculture is one of the state's leading industries, with apples, grain and dairy products as some of the leading products. Each year lawmakers set aside millions of dollars in the state budget to support programs that conserve land, protect water sources and help farmers.

The committee has scheduled a public hearing Wednesday in Albany to go over how the money is being spent, with an eye toward improvements in next year's budget.

The full Legislature will reconvene at the state Capitol in early January.