NY lawmakers vote to create maternal mortality review board

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State lawmakers in New York have voted to create a maternal mortality review board to look into reasons why women die during or immediately after childbirth.

The Democrat-led Senate and Assembly both passed the measure Wednesday.

The board would be empowered to investigate the medical and social factors involved in maternal deaths and recommend ways to reduce fatalities.

The bill's passage comes a week after a report from a state task force found that black women in New York are two to three times more likely to die during childbirth than white women.

The report recommends better hospital training on racial disparities and new training programs for midwives.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed $8 million in new funding this year to address maternal mortality.