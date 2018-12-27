NY state agency named in 2nd employee's federal lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A second state Department of Criminal Justice Services employee has filed a federal lawsuit against top officials in the agency, accusing them of retaliating against her after she cooperated in a sexual harassment investigation.

The Times Union reports the lawsuit filed in Albany federal court by Kimberly Schiavone says high-ranking DCJS officials took no action after she reported being subjected to sexist comments and threats by the agency's forensics director, who was later fired over a different matter.

Schiavone says the agency's commissioner retaliated by transferring her to another job against her wishes and assigning her to work in a storage closet turned into an office.

In May, DCJS lawyer Gina Bianchi filed a federal lawsuit accusing the commissioner of covering up sexual harassment allegations against the former forensics director.

DCJS officials have denied the women's allegations.