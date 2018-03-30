NY state eyes Albany Medical Center labor dispute

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed the state Labor Department to investigate reports of threatening and coercive behavior by management at the Albany Medical Center, where nurses are trying to unionize.

According to the Times Union , organizers say the alleged behavior includes warnings that unionizing might affect the immigration status of Filipina nurses who are in Albany on work visas.

The Democratic governor said Thursday he is "deeply disturbed" by the allegations of anti-union coercion.

Meanwhile, the Albany Medical Center says it has received reports that nurses who intend to "vote no" have been intimidated and bullied by union supporters.

The medical center is urging an "honest and respectful dialogue."

The facility says it's closely following laws and regulations to ensure the right to make a "free and informed choice."

