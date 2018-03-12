NY state preps for 3rd major story to hit region in March

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is preparing for the third major storm to hit New York this month, with forecasts calling for the latest nor'easter to drop up to a foot of snow in the Adirondacks and Long Island's East End.

The Democrat says the State Emergency Operations Center in Albany remains activated and will monitor the storm as it approaches the Northeast Monday night.

The National Weather Service says the eastern half of the state from the Canadian border to Montauk will see the highest snowfall totals, with the higher regions of the North Country and eastern Long Island getting up to 12 inches.

Tuesday morning's commute is expected to be a messy one for areas in the storm's path, with winds of 20 to 30 mph forecast downstate.