NYC agrees to build cover over reservoir in consent decree
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will build a cover over the reservoir that supplies its drinking water and pay a fine as part of a consent decree with the federal government.
The Department of Justice announced the decree on Monday for the estimated $3 billion project at the Hillview Reservoir, located in Yonkers, New York, just north of the city.
Federal regulations call for open-air reservoirs like Hillview to be covered to protect the water from viruses that can come from animals or their waste.
Hillview gets almost a billion gallons of water via aqueducts daily, and the holding tank is the last stop before water enters the three city water tunnels.
The city did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
