NYC-area estate of 1st US self-made female millionaire sold

IRVINGTON, N.Y. (AP) — The New York estate of a black entrepreneur who's considered the nation's first self-made female millionaire has been purchased by the owner of Essence magazine and his family.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced Wednesday that Madam C.J. Walker's century-old Italianate-style mansion outside New York City was recently bought by Richelieu Dennis and his family.

A purchase price wasn't released.

Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in Louisiana in 1867 to former slaves. After marrying a St. Louis newspaperman, she changed her name to Madam C.J. Walker and began selling her own hair products made for black women, a venture that made her wealthy.

She moved to New York in 1916 and two years later built Villa Lewaro in Westchester County. She died there in 1919.