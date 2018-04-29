Naperville plans statue depicting a laughing Abraham Lincoln

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Naperville public art group plans on celebrating Illinois' bicentennial with a life-size statue of a laughing Abraham Lincoln in the Chicago suburb's Central Park.

Naperville Century Walk president Brand Bobosky tells The Naperville Sun that the jovial, knee-slapping version of Lincoln is meant to show a different side of the 16th president. Bobosky says Lincoln "had a great sense of humor." Illinois state historian Sam Wheeler says Lincoln could be "hilarious to be around."

The group has about $50,000 for the statue and installation, about half the amount needed. Fundraising will continue through September. Century Walk plans a gala the day before Illinois' Dec. 3 bicentennial, when the completed Lincoln statue will be dedicated.

Bobosky calls the statue a "birthday gift to the state of Illinois."

