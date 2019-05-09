https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Nashville-Craft-Distillery-launches-its-1st-13831303.php
Nashville Craft Distillery launches its 1st whiskey
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Craft Distillery is releasing its first whiskey.
The distillery announced the first whiskey on its label will be Nashville Craft Original Bourbon Whisk(e)y. The wheated bourbon will be 60% corn, 30% wheat and 10% malted barley.
The first barrel is available with a limited release starting Saturday.
Nashville Craft Distillery was registered as a company in 2013 and began production in March 2016.
