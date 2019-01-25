Nashville utilities to give federal workers shutdown break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's power and water utilities are offering relief to federal workers furloughed by the government shutdown.

A news release Thursday from Mayor David Briley's office says Nashville Electric Service will extend bill payments for 30 days for impacted federal workers. They can call 615-736-6900 to discuss payment options.

Metro Water Services says furloughed federal employees experiencing temporary financial hardship won't be charged late fees or be disconnected for nonpayment.

Customers must bring a photo ID and furlough paperwork to the Metro Water Services customer services center or call 615-862-4600. If the furloughed employee isn't listed on the account, a marriage license or other utility bill may be required to prove residency.