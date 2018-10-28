Natick armory named in memory of Medal of Honor recipient

NATICK, Mass. (AP) — The Natick National Guard Armory has been named in memory of a Medal of Honor recipient.

The armory was dedicated Friday in honor of Pfc. Michael J. Perkins, a South Boston native who was award the Medal of Honor posthumously for his single-handed attack on a German machine gun bunker in France during World War I.

He killed several of the enemy, captured 25 and silenced seven machine guns on Oct. 27, 1918.

All of Perkins' medals will be on permanent display at the armory.

Perkins was killed in action later the same day, just 15 days before the armistice that ended the war.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that Perkins' nephew, 84-year-old Jim Barry, donated the medals.

Barry said his uncle was "a brave, crazy, tough guy."

