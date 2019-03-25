National Weather Service: spring flood threat above normal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The National Weather Service says the spring flood threat is above normal across the Adirondacks of northern New York and most of eastern, north-central and northeastern Vermont.

In the bi-weekly spring flood report put out late last week, the Weather Service says the threat is near normal in the Saint Lawrence and Champlain valleys.

The report says snow depths are near to above normal in much of the region. In many locations at higher altitudes there is more than 50 inches of snow on the ground. On Mount Mansfield, Vermont's tallest mountain, there is 107 inches of snow.

If no heavy rains materialize the threat would remain on the lower side of normal, but the threat of flooding from ice jams is above normal.