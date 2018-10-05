Nationwide search for new superintendent begins

Tara Ochman was elected to her first term on the Darien Board of Education on Nov. 8, 2016.

Landon was named interim Superintendent of Darien Public Schools on June 12, 2018.

DARIEN — The search for a new Darien superintendent of schools is underway.

“It is a national search,” said Board of Education Chairman Tara Ochman. Elliott Landon replaced former superintendent Dan Brenner in July and is contracted to serve as interim superintendent until June 30, 2019.

To assist in the search process, the board has hired School Leadership LLC. The consulting team will consist of School Leadership President Chares Fowler, Edward Shine, Michael McGill and Susan Wollin.

Kathrine Stein, co-chair of the Superintendent Search Committee, said the organization was contracted for $19,500, plus up to $1,500 in reimbursement for necessary and reasonable expenses incurred by School Leadership during the search.

“The pool of applicants is confidential until we identify a final candidate to present to the District,” she said.

The contract for School Leadership was executed on Aug. 14, and is when the search officially began.

The board has directed School Leadership to conduct focus groups, the purpose of which will be to gain input from the community regarding the attributes, experience and knowledge that a new superintendent should possess.

The focus groups will take place Oct. 10 at 35 Leroy Ave. in the Board of Education meeting room. Parents of students enrolled in the district are invited to join from 11 a.m. to noon, and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Groups will also meet on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. No RVSP is necessary.

An online survey is available until Oct. 26 to all Darien residents and stakeholders so everyone can provide their thoughts.

Paper copies of the survey are also available at the Darien Library and the Board of Education Central Office on Leroy Avenue.

“Our hope is to have a new superintendent in place by July 1, 2019,” Stein said.

