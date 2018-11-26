Navajo drops bid that could've delayed ballot certification

PHOENIX (AP) — The Navajo Nation has dropped a request that threatened to delay Arizona's certification of general election ballots because of alleged signature deficiencies.

The tribe filed a federal lawsuit last week that sought emergency relief for more than 100 Navajos who either weren't able to address mismatched signatures or didn't know to sign the ballot envelope.

A judge granted the tribe's request to withdraw a motion for a temporary restraining order at a hearing Monday.

The tribe says it spoke with Navajo, Apache and Coconino counties, and they agreed to work with the Navajo Nation to resolve voting problems.

The state plans to certify ballots Dec. 3.

The lawsuit still seeks the establishment of in-person voter registration, more early voting sites and election services in the Navajo language on the reservation.