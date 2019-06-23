Nearly 150 geese euthanized in Alabama over health concerns

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (AP) — An official says nearly 150 Canada geese have been removed and euthanized from a suburban Montgomery community.

Tanya Espinosa, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture tells WSFA-TV that the agency removed 148 geese from a residential community in Pike Road and "humanely euthanized them."

The move came after residents of The Waters complained about the large amount of goose feces they were finding.

Jennifer Akridge, from The Waters, says they reached out to the USDA who said there were health issues associated with having so many geese and feces on the property.

The residential community asked the federal department to assist in removing the geese.

Espinosa says there are no plans to remove more of the remaining birds.

___

Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/